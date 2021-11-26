Andrew Luck to return to football field as Stanford captain vs. Notre Dame

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be back on the football field this weekend.
Luck has been named honorary captain for his alma mater, Stanford University, for their game against Notre Dame Saturday night. Luck set several records for the Cardinal, including most touchdown passes in a season and career.
He was drafted by the Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck threw for over 23,600 yards and 171 touchdowns for Indianapolis before he abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason.
Luck has kept a relatively low profile since stepping away from the game. He and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Lucy, in November 2019.
Kickoff for Saturday's Notre Dame-Stanford game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.