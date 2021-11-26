Andrew Luck to return to football field as Stanford captain vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Luck threw 171 touchdown passes in six seasons with the Colts before abruptly retiring during the 2019 preseason.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be back on the football field this weekend.

Luck has been named honorary captain for his alma mater, Stanford University, for their game against Notre Dame Saturday night. Luck set several records for the Cardinal, including most touchdown passes in a season and career.

He was drafted by the Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck threw for over 23,600 yards and 171 touchdowns for Indianapolis before he abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason.

Welcome home, Andrew!



Andrew Luck will serve as our honorary captain tomorrow for our game against Notre Dame.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/oUTVARp5i9 — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 26, 2021

Luck has kept a relatively low profile since stepping away from the game. He and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Lucy, in November 2019.