Selection Sunday: These teams earned a spot in the NCAA women's tournament

Indiana has consistently been ranked among the top teams on the Associated Press women's college basketball poll this season. They're a favorite to win it all.

INDIANAPOLIS —

Indiana and Notre Dame have earned a spot in the field of 68 for the women's NCAA Tournament.

In the 2022 women's tournament final, South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 to end the Huskies' undefeated streak in title games. It was the most-watched women's finale since 2004, according to ESPN.

Indiana

This year Indiana is vying for that title. The team is a No. 1 seed in the Greenville 2 Region and a favorite to win it all.

This is the first time in program history that the Hoosiers are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana will play 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech/Monmouth.

The No. 1 seed in the Greenville 2 Region is @IndianaWBB!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/iCrEjbExGx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 13, 2023

Indiana has consistently been ranked among the top teams on the Associated Press women's college basketball poll this season.

The team spent more than half the season in the top five, repeatedly being named among the top three every week for the last five weeks.

Indiana made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, where they were defeated by Ohio State.

Notre Dame

Three-seeded Notre Dame will face 14th-seeded Southern Utah at home.

Notre Dame had a strong season, with the team advancing to the ACC semifinals before they were knocked off by unranked Louisville.

Louisville limited the Fighting Irish to 31.4% shooting and forced 22 turnovers. It’s the first time Notre Dame had been held to under 50 points all season.

Favorites

The betting favorites as of March 6 were defending national champion South Carolina, Indiana, UConn and Iowa, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The NCAA's most recent seeding prediction was a little different — Stanford and Utah instead of UConn and Iowa — and the top quartet in the AP Top 25 poll is: South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia Tech.

March Madness: The where and the when

Brackets for First Four games (March 15-16) and first- and second-round games (March 17-20) were set at multiple sites across the country on Selection Sunday.

Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women's teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four, with Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each hosting eight teams.

Where is the women's Final Four? In Dallas, where the semifinals are March 31 and the championship game is April 2.