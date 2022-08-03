Tracking the Tournament: NCAA bids on the line for several Indiana teams

Purdue and Notre Dame are in, but everyone else is playing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the wild weather swings weren't enough of an indication, college basketball season is about to show that March Madness is underway.

Conference tournaments are ongoing in men's basketball and the NCAA Tournament fates of several Indiana schools hang in the balance.

The Big Ten Tournament began Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers enter the tournament on the NCAA bubble, needing a strong showing to make the field of 68 next week.

The Hoosiers face Michigan Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Indiana likely needs to win that game and may have to do even more damage this week to earn a bid.

“I think everyone in the locker room knows how much we need this game,” all-conference forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We know where we stand and we know we have to go get this one.”

The Purdue Boilermakers, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, has a spot in the NCAA Tournament secured, but could be playing for a No. 2 seed in the "Big Dance."

They'll have time to size up their first postseason opponent. Purdue doesn't play until the last game of the day Thursday, facing either Ohio State or the winner of Wednesday's game between Minnesota and Penn State. The Boilermakers beat each of those teams in their only meetings this season.

The Butler Bulldogs entered the postseason needing to win the Big East Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. They came back from the brink of elimination in Wednesday's opening round, erasing a six-point deficit to Xavier in the final minute before winning 89-82 in overtime.

Ball State will need a similar Cinderella run to reach the NCAA Tournament. They start that journey Thursday, facing Ohio University at the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

IUPUI's season came to an end last week with a loss to Oakland in the Horizon League Tournament. The Jaguars battled injuries all season, finishing 3-26 on the year.

Outside of central Indiana, Notre Dame is in the NCAA Tournament field and will start its quest for an ACC Tournament Championship Thursday against either N.C. State, Clemson or Virginia Tech.

Evansville, Indiana State and Purdue Fort Wayne all lost in their conference tournaments, ending their hopes to make the Big Dance.