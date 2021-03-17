Loyola superfan Sister Jean gets third bobblehead

The 101-year-old Loyola super fan gained national notoriety in 2018 when the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the tip-off to March Madness is just around the corner, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new bobblehead with a familiar face to basketball fans.

Loyola Chicago super fan and 101-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt gained national notoriety in 2018 when the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four. Recently vaccinated for COVID-19, Sister Jean will again attend March Madness in Indianapolis to support her team.

It's the third bobblehead design for Sister Jean. The 2018 bobblehead sold out in one week. It had been the best-selling bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum until April 2020, when the design of Dr. Anthony Fauci went on sale.

The new Sister Jean bobblehead features her sitting in her wheelchair, wearing a Loyola letter jacket. The bobbleheads are $25, now available for presale online. They are expected to ship in July.

The bobbleheads are licensed by Loyola University, and part of the sales will go toward the school's athletic department and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sister Jean's religious order.