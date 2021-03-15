Health, city leaders urge caution for crowds during March Madness

Indianapolis city and health leaders are counting on self-regulation with COVID-19 safety precautions as basketball fans pour into downtown Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — During Big Ten weekend downtown, the streets were filled with fans.

It's a big difference from the past year in the pandemic, and it's just the start of March Madness in Indianapolis.

"This last year's been a little rough," said fan Jordan Stepp. "But it's alive downtown and I cannot wait to see how more alive it becomes."

Because of the COVID crisis, restaurants desperately need the revenue and fans need the revelry that March Madness can deliver.

"I think it's awesome to see Indianapolis like booming and full of life," said fan Gabrielle Phall.

"We're ready. We're ready. COVID sucks," added fan Katharine Keesling.

But there's also concern from city and health leaders that crowds could spread the virus.

On Saturday, 13News crews found not everyone masked up. Social distancing wasn't always followed either. In fact, some bars appeared packed, as if the pandemic's over.

Right now, restaurants can have 75 percent capacity; bars: 50 percent.

But Marion County's public health order also says customers must remain seated, with congregation not permitted.

Plus, 6 feet of social distancing is required, and masks have to be worn indoors when not eating or drinking, and even outdoors if it's crowded.

Health leaders say they need an assist from fans to make sure recent progress made to slow the spread of the virus doesn't unravel.

"We are just starting to turn the corner. The data are moving in the right direction, but where this goes is dependent on whether we all do what must be done to protect ourselves and others," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Some fans feel people are protected downtown.

"I think that Indy's doing a really good job of staying safe," Keesling said.

A lot of planning went into taking precautions: tents set up outdoors with limited seating indoors. The health department told 13 News it doesn't have a count of violations over the weekend.

But they will be stepping up enforcement over the next few weeks.

"We have restrictions in place that are meant to be enforced. The Marion County Department of Public Health has inspectors who will be moving around the community," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "I think that the conversations that we've had with the restaurant and lodging association and their leadership team will go a long way toward making sure that the fans who may not attend the events, but who want to be in Indianapolis at a restaurant or at a bar watching the game on TV, that they will be masked up, that they will social distance and take all precautions to make sure the virus does not spread."