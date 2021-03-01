x
Rivers helps Knicks rally late to get past Pacers 106-102

An 11-0 run by the Knicks decided Saturday night's game.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) attempts to block the shot of New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers 106-102 Saturday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. 

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the game.

 

