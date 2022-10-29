Kyle Schwarber wins America free tacos with World Series steal

Schwarber stole second base in the seventh inning of Game 1 Friday night, unlocking Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion

HOUSTON — Americans are getting free tacos and they have a Hoosier to thank for it.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who played college baseball at Indiana University, stole second base in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series Friday night, unlocking Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. The steal means Taco Bell Rewards members were instantly eligible to receive a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco through the restaurant's app.

The deal is available for 10 days.

Rewards members who correctly predicted it would be Schwarber who stole the winning base also won a medium drink to wash down their free taco.

While the slugging Schwarber may not have been an obvious pick to steal the first base of this year's World Series, he did swipe a career-high 10 bags this season and is a perfect 5-for-5 in his postseason career, including three steals this postseason. He also stole a base in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, helping lead the Chicago Cubs to their first world championship in 108 years.

This year is the eighth straight World Series and 11th overall that Taco Bell has held the free taco promotion.

As for Game 1, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit after three innings against Justin Verlander to force extra innings. J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning to give Philadelphia a 6-5 win and the early lead in the series.