'Locked On Pacers' breaks down the latest injury news on Myles Turner, the team's loss to the Spurs and the various other injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — On today's episode of Locked On Pacers, hosts Tony East and Adam Friedman discuss Myles Turner's injury, the Indiana Pacers loss to the San Antonio Spurs and the other injuries befalling the team.

Myles Turner will miss time with a foot injury

The Pacers got a boost on Sunday when Myles Turner returned from an ankle injury. That boost was short lived, as it was announced Monday that Turner has a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot. East and Friedman break down what that means for the team going forward.

"This is a huge blow for the Pacers," East said of Turner's injury.

Pacers get crushed by the Spurs at home

The Pacers returned home after a three-game road to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in front of their fans in Indianapolis. However, the team did not give the crowd much to be excited about as they lost 109-94 and shot a season-low 32.7% from the field.

"It was their worst offensive performance of the season," East said of the Pacers' play against the Spurs.

Many other guys are hurt for the Pacers

As if the Myles Turner injury wasn't bad enough for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Doug McDermott and Goga Bitadze are all simultaneously dealing with various ailments. The team will have to rely on strong bench play if they want to win some games in the coming days.