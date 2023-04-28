2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis among top remaining players to watch on Day 2

Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are two of a handful of players who surprisingly didn't get selected on Thursday, but who should be picked early in the second round.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first round of the 2023 NFL draft saw a trio of quarterbacks - Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson - get selected in the first four picks, while two other quarterbacks, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, remain available ahead of the second and third rounds.

Levis and Hooker are two of a handful of players who surprisingly didn't get selected on Thursday, but who will likely be off the board early in the second round when things pick back up starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday evening.

Below is a look at ten players who are expected to go early in the second round. For more updates and analysis, check out the Locked on NFL Draft podcast and Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes.

1. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

2. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

3. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

4. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

5. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

6. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

7. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

8. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

9. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson