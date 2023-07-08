Oscar Tshiebwe on his journey from West Virginia to Kentucky to the NBA | Locked On Pacers

Oscar Tshiebwe will look to make the NBA on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shortly after the NBA Draft, longtime college basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers that will allow him to compete for a spot in the league.

Tshiebwe joined the Locked On Pacers podcast to discuss his path to the league and how he views his opportunity in Indiana.

“There were a couple teams that were willing to (sign) me, but I liked the Pacers because … it’s close to home and a long time ago, Paul George was one of my favorite basketball players in the league," Tshiebwe told host Tony East. "That’s why I love (basketball).”

While Tshiebwe played well at West Virginia and Kentucky before being drafted, twice being named an All-American and taking home National Player of the Year in 2021-22, he did not have many suitors in the pre-draft process.

“I did not have a specific place to go, I knew I was in a tough situation because no one was really talking about me," Tshiebwe added. "But now I’ve got to show them.”

Tshiebwe played against Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton in the Big 12 when both were in college, when Haliburton was a freshman at Iowa State. He is also well-known in the midwest after his time at Kentucky, giving him an inside track at fan favorite status and likely some familiarity with the Pacers' roster.

He will focus on rebounding to make himself valuable to the team, and build out a pro skill set from there.