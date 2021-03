Sources say New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson is expected to accept a deal to become the next head coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The IU men's basketball team has their next head coach.

NBA insider sources broke the news Sunday afternoon that New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson was expected to accept a deal to become the next IU head coach.

New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson is expected to accept deal to become the next head coach of Indiana University, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

IU later confirmed the news in a tweet.

Woodson is an IU and Broad Ripple High School alum.