Indy Eleven wins USL W League Final

The game set a record for the most attended women’s soccer match in Indiana History in front of 5,419 fans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alia Martin scored in the 99th minute to earn a 2-1 victory for Indy Eleven and secure the 2023 USL W League Championship.

Martin’s match-winning goal, which was her second in consecutive games after scoring the late go-ahead goal in the 3-2 National Semifinal win over San Francisco, was also her second of the season.

Martin made the most of her position and connected on a bicycle-kick over the top of the Courage keeper.

NC Cougar had evened the score in the 75th minute when Mia Oliaro found Lauren Martinho off a cross before Martin's game-winning goal. She was later named the USL W League Final MVP.