Indiana jockey reaches elite milestone with 6,000th win

DeShawn Parker, a jockey at Horseshoe Indianapolis, is the all-time winningest Black jockey in history.

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 21, DeShawn Parker did something that only 20 other jockeys have accomplished in the history of thoroughbred racing: He scored his 6,000th win.

He was riding For Mama when he crossed the finish line first at Horseshoe Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 21.

It was undoubtedly an unforgettable win for Parker, who joined the ranks of the best in the business. When asked what reaching this elite milestone meant to him, he said he was grateful that his many years of hard work have paid off.

"It means a lot. I'm in a group with a great lot of people and ... it means a lot to me. It's been a struggle, it's been a long time but I mean, it's paid off," he said.

Congratulations to @JockDeShawn on his 6,000th win aboard For Mama in the 7th race @HSIndyRacing on Tuesday (June 21)

📸 @CoadyPhoto pic.twitter.com/4f3rskVeBl — Horseshoe Indianapolis Race Course (@HSIndyRacing) June 22, 2022

Parker began racing when he was 16 years old. He was raised around horse racing and, in an interview immediately following his win, he said there was one person he wished could have been there to see the race.

"The main thing I wanted was my dad to be here, but he's in the sky with me ... I couldn't be here without him. I want everybody to know that," Parker said.

If you missed @JockDeShawn’s interview last night with @RacingRachelM for his 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th win - here it is: pic.twitter.com/LYf6iSfbld — Horseshoe Indianapolis Race Course (@HSIndyRacing) June 22, 2022

Parker told 13News that his title of winningest Black jockey in history hasn't sunk in yet.

"Everybody tells me about it but I don't really think about it ... maybe once I retire or something like that I'll start thinking about it, but right now I just want to keep going to races," Parker said.

And keep going to races, he has. On Saturday, he raced in the Indiana Derby. The derby is the state's largest thoroughbred race.