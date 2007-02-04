Look Back: Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI

In this installment of ‘Remember When,’ we’re taking a look back at the leadup to Indianapolis Colts' Super Bowl win.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning. Marvin Harrison. Reggie Wayne. Dwight Freeney. Jeff Saturday. Joseph Addai. Adam Vinatieri.

On February 4, 2007, those names became immortalized in Indianapolis lore.

The Indianapolis Colts had just come off a dramatic win in the AFC Championship Game, rallying from 16 points down to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to claim a 38-34 win and a date with the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

13News was on the ground a week before Super Bowl XLI with interviews from Manning, head coach Tony Dungy and more as the Indianapolis Colts prepared for the biggest game of their lives.

Take a look at our special coverage leading up to the 2007 Super Bowl - and get a peek at Peyton Manning's famous tango dance from middle school - here!