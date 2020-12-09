x
Operation Football scores - September 11, 2020

High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

Adams Central 48, Jay Co. 7

Angola 41, W. Noble 0

Batesville 48, Rushville 14

Blackford 41, Alexandria 32

Bremen 41, Triton 0

Center Grove 35, Indpls Ben Davis 12

Centerville 35, Winchester 0

Charlestown 43, N. Harrison 26

Clarksville 20, Providence 14

Columbus East 49, Jeffersonville 0

Covington 42, Fountain Central 14

Danville 56, Crawfordsville 0

Eastbrook 26, Oak Hill 7

Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 0

Edgewood 10, Owen Valley 7

Elkhart 56, S. Bend Washington 6

Ev. Central 55, Vincennes 7

Floyd Central 56, New Albany 19

Forest Park 13, Tecumseh 0

Frankton 24, Elwood 21

Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22

Glenn 10, Jimtown 7

Indian Creek 49, Brown Co. 8

Indpls Attucks 30, Indpls Manual 18

Indpls Roncalli 31, Columbus North 27

Indpls Tech 14, Logansport 6

Kokomo 28, McCutcheon 23

Lapel 36, Shenandoah 31

Lawrenceburg 56, Greensburg 14

Leo 35, New Haven 8

Linton 46, N. Vermillion 7

Maconaquah 31, Whitko 28

Manchester 41, Rochester 14

Marion 49, Anderson 0

Mishawaka 40, Warsaw 32

Mississinewa 34, Madison-Grant 12

Mitchell 28, Eastern (Greene) 6

Monroe Central 49, Northeastern 0

Mooresville 41, Greenwood 13

N. Decatur 44, Oldenburg 0

N. White 42, Tri-County 18

New Castle 55, Shelbyville 0

Northridge 44, Plymouth 0

Northview 46, W. Vigo 7

Norwell 45, Bellmont 0

Perry Central 28, Paoli 8

Pioneer 52, Caston 6

Plainfield 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

S. Adams 55, Heritage 8

S. Bend St. Joseph's 21, S. Bend Adams 14

Salem 14, Brownstown 12

Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8

Seymour 47, Jennings Co. 7

Silver Creek 60, Eastern (Pekin) 8

Southridge 58, Pike Central 0

Tippecanoe Valley 60, N. Miami 0

Tipton 43, Cass 6

Tri-Central 48, Clinton Prairie 6

Tri-West 41, Western Boone 14

W. Lafayette 47, Lafayette Catholic 14

Wabash 14, Peru 10

Western 65, Benton Central 14

Westfield 24, Noblesville 10

Whiteland 45, Franklin 21

Zionsville 27, Franklin Central 0