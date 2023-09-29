Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Plainfield High School

Franklin travels to Plainfield for a battle for the top spot in the Mid-State Conference in the Operation Football Game of the Week.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Plainfield Red Pride.

The Franklin Grizzly Cubs travel to Plainfield to take on the Red Pride in a battle for first place in the Mid-State Conference during the Operation Football Game of the Week on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Plainfield cheerleaders will be keeping the crowd excited all evening. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest for the Operation Football Spirit Award. The contest ends with the final Operation Football regular season game on Oct. 13.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by Dec. 1, 2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.