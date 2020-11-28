Center Grove wraps up perfect season with Class 6A championship

Senior Carson Steele ran a Class 6A title game record 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove finished off a perfect season with a dominating win over Westfield in the Class 6A state championship game.

The Trojans jumped out to a 38-7 lead at halftime Friday evening and closed out a 38-14 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Senior Carson Steele ran a Class 6A title game record 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Trojans as a team set a game record with 54 rushing attempts and tied the mark of 15 rushing first downs.

Tayven Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Trent Vieth, including a 73-yard score that was the longest pass completion and longest touchdown pass in Class 6A championship history.

The championship is the third for Center Grove, who lost to Carmel in the Class 6A title game last year. Westfield was in the Class 6A championship game for the first time. It was their fourth state championship appearance overall.