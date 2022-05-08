Carmel Greyhounds focused on new football season

"It's fun already," said head coach John Hebert.

CARMEL, Ind. — We are two weeks away from the return of the high school football, and the Carmel Greyhounds are focused on the new season.

Head coach John Hebert said it should be fun.

“It’s fun already,” he said. “Just in the week that we got started, everybody’s got a real heightened level of excitement and readiness to get this started."

Hebert said expectations are high.

“We really like this group that we have,” he said. “We have a lot of seniors with experience and they’ve worked really hard and they’re really strong leaders. I think we’ve done a nice job of kind of getting back to what we believe in and I know that the seniors are eager to create a different outcome.”

There have been some positive rumblings about this year’s Greyhound defense.

“The defense we have, Will Heldt at outside linebacker and Winston Berglund, the safety, both are committed to Purdue, and we’ve got several other players that we think are difference makers. But the key to defense is coming together and playing as a unit, and that’s what we’re trying to improve every day,” Hebert said.

We asked Hebert about the buzz that seems to accompany talk of Indiana high school football recently.

“There’s so many good teams in central Indiana and Indiana in general,” said Hebert. “Really, I can’t think of a single program that I would identify as not being on the upswing. You just see a level of commitment to the programs, the strength program, the facilities.”

On the subject of facilities, Hebert provided credit to a local group for the one they were using when we stopped by.