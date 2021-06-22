Fishers trying to finish of magical run with state baseball championship

The Tigers used the mantra "Let them sleep on us" this season after feeling overlooked in the preseason

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is one win away from a state championship that no one thought they could win.

"We talked a lot in the offseason that we had the talent to make a run and the depth to make a run and the pitching staff to make a run, but we were going to be really inexperienced, only had four seniors on our roster," said head coach Matthew Cherry.

When the TIgers weren't among the contenders listed in preseason polls, the team created the mantra, "Let them sleep on us."

Fishers (23-12) plays Jasper (30-2) at Victory Field Tuesday night for a chance to win the school's second title in the last four seasons. Many of this year's players were in the stands for the 2018 championship.