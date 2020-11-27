Former NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $963 tip at Jacksonville restaurant

The well-known former wide receiver tweeted Friday that he flew into town to watch the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Thanksgiving is over but former NFL star Chad Johnson is still showing gratitude in a special way.

Johnson left a $963 tip for his waiter after dining at a Miller's Ale House restaurant in Jacksonville Friday.

After snapping some quick photos of Jacksonville International Airport, Johnson found time to grab a bite to eat.

“I found a Miller’s Ale House near the mall, my server is cool & has no idea the blessing in which will be bestowed upon him,” Johnson tweeted. He later added a photo showing that he tipped $963 on a $41 tab.

Johnson is working Sunday’s game for NFL Films but asked if he could get a little more hands-on and take a swim in TIAA Bank Field’s pool and watch the Jaguars practice in a hazmat suit.

Working the Browns-Jags game Sunday with @NFLFilms & @EPIXHD, your thoughts on me watching from the pool in the stadium & doing all commentary from there, thoughts❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 26, 2020