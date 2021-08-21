x
Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

Rookie Sam Ehlinger started at quarterback for the Colts and led two field goal drives. Eason led the other two.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myron Mitchell (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley (47) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Colts won 12-10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups. That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. 

Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half. 

Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell. That's the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games. 