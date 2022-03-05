x
College

Purdue avenges earlier loss to IU with 69-67 win

IU won the first meeting with Purdue, 68-65, in Bloomington on Jan. 20.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) attempts to block a shot by Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue avenged an earlier loss to Indiana during a close game on Saturday in Mackey Arena. 

The Boilermakers ended their regular season on a high note with a 69-67 win over Indiana. 

The rivals were both coming off losses where they tied a game with a 3-pointer and then lost on a 3-pointer in the final two seconds. IU fell against Rutgers, 66-63 at home, while Purdue lost at Wisconsin, 70-67. 

Saturday's win over Indiana caps off a strong regular season for the Boilermakers, who have locked up a top-3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. 

Purdue entered the game with a 24-6 mark, while the Hoosiers were 18-11.

This is the 15th season in school history where the Boilermakers have had 25 wins, nine of which were under coach Matt Painter. 

   

