Indy native, IUPUI standout eying NBA opportunity

For a long time, Marcus Burk never even considered playing in the NBA. Now, the opportunity is just one call away.

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't long ago when Marcus Burk was putting on a show at Franklin Central High School — leading the Flashes to four straight sectional titles.

About five years later, after shining at IUPUI, the guard is now preparing for his professional career to begin.

"Just on the court every day — working out, working on the little things in my game," Burk said.

These days, Burk can almost always be found in a gym somewhere. Only one player from IUPUI has ever played in the NBA: fellow Indianapolis native George Hill. Burk is trying to become the second.

"I feel good honestly. Just knowing I have something to wake up for and everyday to strive. It's different because...in college, you have schoolwork and other responsibilities. Now, it's straight focus on playing basketball and doing everything I need to do to get ready," he said.

Burk admits he never thought he could take his basketball career this far. It was only last summer he truly realized the potential. He's a legitimate prospect after finishing his senior season ranked 7th in the country in scoring. The Oklahoma City Thunder invited him in for a workout just last week.

"You just have to stay ready no matter what because you never know who's gonna call or what next option you're gonna have available."

Burk hopes to hear his name called in the draft July 29. But if not, he hopes to at least get a shot with a team during summer league, where he can prove himself further.

"I'm just going to be anxious and nervous, constantly on my phone, refreshing anything," he said. "I feel like I have those untouchables that are way valuable to a team."