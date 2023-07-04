UIndy pitcher has historic day with no-hitter, cycle in same game

While Brady Ware was collecting a homer, triple, double and single, he was also shutting down opposing hitters.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brady Ware had a day most baseball players can only dream about.

The University of Indianapolis pitcher threw a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Drury University Friday and backed his effort up at the plate, hitting for the cycle and driving in five runs.

Ware, a graduate student from Poway, California, struck out 11 batters without allowing a hit to the Panthers in seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader sweep by the Greyhounds.

Ware retired the first nine Drury hitters he faced before allowing Max Elmer to reach on a wild pitch after a strikeout. He walked five hitters during the outing.

It's the first no-hitter for the Greyhounds since Jordan Tackett in 2015.

After UIndy went down in order in the first inning, Ware got the Greyhounds on the board with a solo home run to lead off the second frame. He wasn't done in the inning, clearing the bases with a two-out, three-run triple to push the lead to 7-0.

He drove in another run with a double in the third inning, then capped off the historic feat with a single in the fifth inning.

⚾️ | Brady Ware threw a no-hitter AND hit for the cycle IN THE SAME GAME! 🔥🐾@ESPNAssignDesk x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/6wVqkHYEbe — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) April 7, 2023

The cycle is the first by a UIndy hitter since Jake Hartley in 2013. Ware is the first Greyhound to hit for the cycle while pitching a no-hitter.

Baseball players are known for their superstitions and Ware may have found a secret to his success.

"I was about 15 minutes late today, so I'll be about 15 minutes late every day," he said after the game in an impromptu interview with a teammate.