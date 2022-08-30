Planned Parenthood, others sue over new Indiana abortion restrictions

Indiana Senate Bill 1 was the first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood and others filed a lawsuit challenging Indiana's abortion restrictions, set to go into place Sept. 15.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, All-Options, Inc., and Dr. Amy Caldwell are arguing against the new law.

Under the new law, abortions can be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals, meaning all abortion clinics would lose their licenses. A doctor who performs an illegal abortion or fails to file required reports must also lose their medical license — wording that tightens current Indiana law that says a doctor “may” lose their license.

The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. Victims of rape and incest would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, as had once been proposed.

The lawsuit argues the new Indiana law violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

"Unless this ban is blocked, patients seeking abortion will be unable to access timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "The abortion ban that the legislature rushed through during a special session — nearly immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — is both dangerous and incredibly cruel."