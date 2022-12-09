Hearing on arguments to stop Indiana abortion ban set for after law would take effect

An judge announced she'll hear arguments about stopping the new abortion ban, but the hearing is scheduled for after the new law is supposed to go into effect.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge announced Monday she'll hear arguments about stopping the new abortion ban.

But the hearing is scheduled for after the new law is supposed to go into effect Thursday.

Will the ban go into effect as planned? Right now, it looks like it - but we don't know for sure.

Here's why: This hearing is part of an ACLU lawsuit arguing the abortion ban violates the state constitution.

As part of that case, the ACLU requested a preliminary injunction.

A judge announced she'll have a hearing on Monday, Sept. 19 to listen to arguments for and against stopping the ban. But, of course, that is four days after the new law goes into effect. So on Monday, the ACLU requested a temporary restraining order.

The judge could give her OK and at least delay the new abortion restrictions.

13Investigates reached out to both the ACLU and the attorney general's office Monday. They both told us they didn't want to comment.