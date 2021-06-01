Police said the woman, who was eight months pregnant, was leaving church when she was shot. Doctors helped save her life and then delivered a healthy baby boy.

DALLAS — Days after a pregnant woman was hit in the crossfire of a parking lot shooting while leaving church, the pastor of that church said her survival - and that of her baby - is nothing short of a miracle.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, police said the woman, who was eight months pregnant, was leaving a service at Praise Embassy Church, at a shopping center off Forest Lane, when a group of men began shooting at each other. One of the bullets hit her, police said.

"I saw the blood was gushing," described Monisola Olajuyigb, the pastor’s wife. "She kept saying, 'oh my baby.'”

The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors performed an emergency Caesarian-section. She delivered a healthy baby boy, coming in at 6-pounds, 8-ounces.

“Even the doctors couldn’t believe it,” said Pastor Olawole Olajuyib. "It’s a miracle the baby is alive. The bullet narrowly missed the main veins."

“We are most grateful to God, almighty," Monisola added.

A woman8months pregnant was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in a Dallas strip mall.



She was leaving Sunday Church, when she was shot. Doctors told her “It’s a miracle the baby is alive. The bullet narrowly missed the main veins.”



We sat down w/the pastor&his wife.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/8gjSk7Mr2f — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 1, 2021

Nearby store owner Sonny Kang also heard the gunfire and saw the aftermath.

“Like a couple of shot, then later on, three to four more shots,” Kang described.

Olawole said he is hoping the suspects turn themselves in. But in the end, they’re just thankful the baby is doing okay.

“The baby is out, a bouncing baby, big baby,” Olawole said.

Now, they plan on having a special prayer service for the them.

“We have just declared, this month of June is going to be all thanksgiving. All thanks to God for what he has done,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Leland Limbaugh at 469-849-3758 or leland.limbaugh@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 095091-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters can call 214-373-TIPS at anytime and can remain anonymous.