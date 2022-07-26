Tax refund checks could include thousands of additional Hoosiers

State officials said the new round of refunds could cost somewhere around $3.4 million to process and around $800,000 to send out.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's not that Steve Madden is against sending another round of tax refund checks to Hoosiers ... the director of tax policy for Indiana’s Department of Revenue told lawmakers he just wants them to know it will take more time and more money.

And they'll need help to do it.

House Bill 1001 includes a $225 automatic tax refund to Hoosiers to provide inflationary relief. The money would come from the state's $6.1 billion surplus.

He said about half of qualifying Hoosiers still haven't gotten the first tax refund check, in part due to supply chain issues.

Those first checks, going to people without direct deposit, will start going out in about two weeks.

The second refund check lawmakers are considering would be available to even more people, including those who did not file a tax return last year. Scott Johnston, director of Indiana's Office of Management and Budget, said that's an estimated 300,000 to 800,000 additional Hoosiers, many of whom are retirees.

Those who didn't file a tax return would have to file an affidavit to prove residency. The Department of Revenue would then validate each one.

"The Department of Revenue is thinking of ways it may be able to automate this part of the validation process by working with sister agencies, such as the BMV and FSSA," said Johnston, who added they are also considering the cost of hiring an outside company to verify applicant identities.

If an applicant's affidavit is denied, they would have the right to appeal. Johnston said if just 1% of applicants appeal, that could be around 5,000 cases.

"To put that in context, [the department of revenue[ legal division completes 500 to 1,000 tax protest cases in a normal year. So, this would increase the legal caseload five to tenfold," Johnston said.

Madden and Johnston said they wanted lawmakers to be aware of the challenges and be thinking of ways to address them.

Representative Ed Delaney, a Democrat from Indianapolis, asked if repeated tax refunds were a "device to avoid investing in programs."