Senator claims Sen. Todd Young prepared to protect them during riot

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — When the riot at the U.S. Capitol were raging Wednesday, Senators were briefly locked down in the Senate Chamber as security worked to determine a course of action.

Sen. Susan Collins detailed what unfolded in an account published by Bangor Daily News. Collins said she at first thought Iranians had followed through on a threat to strike the Capitol. She then learned violent demonstrators had breached the perimeter and were inside.

Collins said they had been instructed to stay inside the Chamber, which didn't seem wise to her because that's where the rioters would be heading to disrupt the counting.

According to Collins:

Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, who had served in the Marines, moved over near Sen. Lisa Murkowski and me. Only later did I learn that he was positioning himself to repel the rioters and defend us.

13News reached out to Young's office and was told when they asked him about it, his only comment was, “easy choice.”

Collins said the Capitol Police were overwhelmed and unprepared, but many did act courageously.

She said the Senators were ultimately taken to a secure location.