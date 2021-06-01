Indiana Senators face Trump supporters on certifying election results: 'I took an oath under God. Does that matter anymore?'

Sen. Todd Young has said he would vote to certify the results. Sen. Mike Braun said he would object.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun were surrounded by President Trump supporters Wednesday, asking them not to certify the election results.

Sen. Young has said he would vote to certify the results. He then had a contentious back-and-forth with Trump supporters.

"I took an oath under God. Does that matter anymore?" Young asked the group.

Young said he valued the protesters' opinions and said they are entitled to them, and he believes them. He then added that the law is above opinion, and he has to follow the law.

In a statement to 13News, Young said in part:

"Like so many of my patriotic constituents and colleagues, I too wish the results of this election were different. I strongly supported President Trump and his agenda the last four years. I campaigned hard for him. But upon assuming this office, I took a solemn, inviolable oath to support and defend our Constitution, just as I did as a United States Marine. I will not violate that oath."

Young also said he would support forming a bipartisan Election Integrity Committee charged to review the 2020 election and make recommendations to state legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections.

Sen. Braun told the group he would object to the certification and support an emergency audit into irregularities in the 2020 election.