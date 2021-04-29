Former VP Pence touts success under Trump, takes shot at President Biden in first speech since leaving office

In mid-April, Pence had a pacemaker implanted after experiencing symptoms related to a slow heart rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence made his first public remarks since leaving office Thursday night at the Palmetto Family Council Annual Gala in Columbia, South Carolina.

Pence touted the success of the Trump administration.

"Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President during four years of consequence, four years of results, four years of Promises Made, Promises Kept," Pence said.

The speech then turned towards criticizing President Biden and his work during his first 100 days in office.

"One hundred days of the Biden-Harris Administration has launched an avalanche of big government, liberal policies that threaten to derail all the progress we made on security, prosperity and values. As Americans heard last night, the Biden Administration has launched an explosion of runaway spending and taxes to the tune of $6 trillion. After our administration worked in a bipartisan way with Congress to provide COVID relief, the Biden Administration used the COVID bill to fund a massive expansion of the welfare state...And it doesn't stop there," Pence said.

Pence also took shots at the handling of the border.

"After inheriting the most secure border in American history, the Biden Administration ended construction on the wall, canceled policies that reduced illegal immigration by 90 percent, and unleashed the worst border crisis in this century," Pence said.

The former vice president then pushed to unite Republicans.

"It's time to unite behind a positive, proven agenda built on our highest ideals, and win back America. We will stand by the men and women who stand on the thin blue line, provide new resources for training and accountability, and defend the right of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms," Pence said. "We will reject Critical Race Theory in our schools and public institutions, and cancel Cancel Culture in all its forms."

In mid-April, Pence had a pacemaker implanted. The former vice president had experienced symptoms related to a slow heart rate. Pence had previously disclosed a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block when he was nominated to become the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2016.

Since leaving office in January, Pence and his wife Karen have largely kept a low profile. Earlier this month, Pence launched a new advocacy group called Advancing American Freedom, which will aim to promote the Trump administration’s achievements and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda. It could also serve as a springboard for his own potential presidential campaign in 2024.

Pence also has an untitled autobiography book deal with Simon & Schuster scheduled for release in 2023.