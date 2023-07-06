x
Man arrested after threatening and intimating U.S. Rep. Jim Banks

Police said Aaron L. Thompson left several threatening messages in April.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County prosecutor charged a Fort Wayne man with intimidation and harassment of Congressman Jim Banks after police said he threatened Banks and his family.

Prosecutors said Aaron L. Thompson, 33, called the Congressional Office of Banks several times in April and left threatening messages.

Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens during a news conference on the House Jan. 6 Committee, on June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

According to court documents, Thompson admitted to being intoxicated and calling Banks because he disagreed with his political views. In his messages, Thompson said he owned a gun as allowed by the Constitution and told Banks to choose between himself or his daughters.

The affidavit further detailed a voicemail regarding the Banks’ family: “Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad, or you grow old without your daughters. How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision."

Credit: Allen County Sheriff's Department
Aaron Thompson, 33, of Fort Wayne.

Police arrested Thompson on Friday.

In a statement, Banks said, “The safety of my family is my top priority. I’ve been instructed to refer all questions about the ongoing criminal investigation to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.”

