Kanye West will not appear on Indiana ballots

West, best known as an entertainer, said he is running for president. So far, he has secured spots on ballots in at least five states. However, West missed his opportunity to qualify for the ballot in Indiana. Write-in candidates had to file by noon on July 6 in the state of Indiana. Any votes for other write-in candidates, like West, will not be counted.

So far, West will appear as a candidate on the general election ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin. However, a challenge filed with the Wisconsin Election Commission claims his papers there were delivered too late and do not properly list West's residency.

Republicans in several states have backed West's efforts. As a result, some Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West's candidacy to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in key states.