Joe Hogsett, Jefferson Shreve projected mayoral candidates for Indianapolis

Opponents called both candidates to concede the mayoral race on Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Jefferson Shreve is projected to face off against incumbent Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in November, results show.

Democratic contender Robin Shackleford called Hogsett to concede the primary race on Tuesday night.

As of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hogsett held 59% of the vote for the Democratic mayoral candidates in Indiana at 91% of votes reported, while Shreve had 66% of the vote with 91% of total votes reported.

Hogsett told 13News earlier in the year that reducing gun violence comes with a focus on growing the peacemaker program.

The mayor, who took office in 2016 after serving as Indiana Secretary of State and U.S. attorney, also wants to invest in infrastructure. The City-County Council passed a $1.1 billion investment plan in 2022 to fund road, bridge, sidewalk and drainage improvements over a five-year period.

He said his third priority is quality of life, including projects like resurfacing aging roads. In addition, $80 million has been set aside from a Lilly Endowment grant to also help transform 42 of the city's 212 park properties.

Shreve once served Indianapolis on the City-County Council, was as a commissioner on the Department of Metropolitan Development and served on the IMPD's staffing commission.

He was appointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence to the Workforce Innovation Council.

Shreve earned a BA at Indiana University, his MBA from Purdue’s Krannert School of Management and a MA from The University of London, according to his campaign website.

Shreve plans to focus on public safety and tackling crime in Indianapolis, according to his campaign plan.

"We look forward to working tirelessly over the next six months to make sure the voters of Marion County understand the clear contrast in leadership and resumes on the ballot in our capital city," Shreve said in a statement.