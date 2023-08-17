Brad Chambers launches campaign for Indiana governor

Prior to his political career, Chambers founded and served as the president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Chambers, Indiana's former secretary of commerce, filed formal paperwork Thursday with the Indiana Secretary of State to announce his campaign for governor of Indiana.

"As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana," Chambers said in a news release. "I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many."

During his time two-year term as the secretary of commerce, Chambers helped the Indiana Economic Development Corporation secure more than $33 billion of committed capital investments.

Prior to his political career, Chambers founded and served as the president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies.

Chambers previously served as chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission and on the boards of Indianapolis Downtown Inc., National Multi-Housing Council, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. He also previously served as vice chair of the Urban Land Institute of Indiana and as a member of the Indiana State Office Building Commission, the Apartment Association of Indiana, the Indianapolis Police Department Civilian Merit Board, and trustee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

He got his bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.