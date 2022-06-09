New FEC report states Sen. Braun gave 2018 campaign $750,000 more than allowed

The new report retracts an allegation the campaign took $8.5 million in improper loans, but still found other violations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Federal Election Commission voted to approve a proposed final audit report accusing Senator Mike Braun’s campaign committee of breaking finance rules.

The issue first came to light in November in a draft audit report. FEC staff report the new findings changed, in part, because of more information from the Mike Braun for Indiana campaign and a new Supreme Court ruling on campaign financing laws.

This new proposed final audit report has five findings and two issues, including that the campaign failed to properly disclose information for more than 1,300 contributions. It also accused the campaign of making financial misstatements.

Democrats on the FEC committee said the biggest issue was that Braun gave too much money to his own campaign - $750,000 more than the law allows.

A push by Democrats to punish the campaign during Wednesday’s meeting failed.

“We’re still looking at over $700,000 in excessive contributions that it seems like the commission is prepared to ignore,” said Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat. “I would urge us not to do that.”

Republicans on the commission felt like it was too early to act and the campaign did not receive enough time to respond.

Now it's unclear if Braun's campaign will be fined for the violations.