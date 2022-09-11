Newly elected Indiana senator talks about next steps

Andrea Hunley is stepping down after 10 years as a school principal to take on the new role.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrea Hunley is the only Democratic freshman senator joining the Indiana General Assembly in January.

To take on the new role, Hunley will be stepping down after 10 years as an IPS principal. She said she’ll still be serving students, just in a different way and now in the halls of the Indiana Statehouse.

“For my kindergarteners and my fifth graders, this is their White House,” said Hunley, standing outside the statehouse Wednesday afternoon. “This is the place where the laws that most impact their lives are happening."

Hunley was there to meet with other newly elected Democratic state lawmakers in the same place where she’ll be helping to decide some of those laws come January.

Hunley is no stranger to the Statehouse. She’s not only testified there before, she’s brought students there on field trips over the years.

“I want for all of my students, especially my little Black girls, to see themselves reflected in me,” Hunley said.

Hunley, who will represent Indiana’s newly drawn Senate District 46 that encompasses parts of Indy’s east, west and south sides, as well as downtown, thanked her supporters Tuesday night after an overwhelming win.

“The work we do matters. It matters,” Hunley told a group of supporters at Democratic election headquarters at Nevermore Union Station.

Not 24 hours later, Hunley was anxious to begin that new work. She will take on an advisory role in IPS at the district level to accommodate her new role as senator.

“It’s hard to step back, but it’s also necessary so I can focus on what’s happening here at the statehouse and supporting constituents all around the community,” Hunley explained, acknowledging she’ll be taking on that work in a state legislature that has a Republican supermajority.

“I think we’ve got to reach across the aisle to get anything done,” Hunley said.

It’s the same kind of approach she took as a principal.

“Other people with their differences can also be right. For 10 years, I’ve been saying that to students and staff, every single day,” Hunley said of the school’s mission statement. She said she expects she could end up repeating that in her new role.

First things first, though.

“My first question I asked the senate staff is, ‘Where do I park my bike when I come?’ Hunley said.

Hunley isn't the only first-timer joining the senate. Republican candidates in Districts 14, 23 and 26 are all new. In all, 25 Senate seats were on the ballot this year.

It appears Republicans will gain one seat, making the split 40 Republicans and 10 Democrats.