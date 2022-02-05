Here's why secretary of state, auditor and treasurer are not on the primary ballot

The candidates for those races will instead be chosen at their party's convention.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana voters went to the polls on May 3 for Primary Election Day, several major races were not on the ballots.

Hoosiers do not get an opportunity to choose party candidates for secretary of state, auditor of state and treasurer of state. The candidates for those races will instead be chosen at their party's convention.

The GOP State Convention will be held June 18 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Democratic State Convention will also be held June 18 at the Indiana Convention Center.

If a minor party received at least 2%, but less than 10% of the vote cast for Indiana secretary of state at the last election, it can then nominate candidates for the general election. The Libertarian Party falls into that category, based on the 2018 election results. The Libertarian Party can select those candidates at a state, county, or municipal convention.

There are already several Libertarian candidates listed for different races in the general election.

Ballotpedia lists several potential candidates for Republicans and Democrats to consider for secretary of state, auditor of state and treasurer of state at the conventions. Those lists can change leading up to the convention with potential candidates added or removed.