The Howard County Sheriff's office said deputies found two people dead inside a home Thursday morning.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide near Kokomo.

Police said two bodies were found in a home in the 7500 block of East 300 South. Police said both victims are adults.

The Howard County Coroner’s office is at the home, but the names of the victims have not been released.