Nursing home operators oppose vaccine mandate that singles out their staff

Operators said they support vaccinations but feel mandating it singles out their industry.

The nursing home industry is opposing a mandate from the Biden administration requiring all long-term care staff to receive the COVID vaccine or lose federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid.

Nursing home operators strongly support vaccination for everyone. But they say a mandate that singles out their industry and does not include all health care workers will chase away workers from facilities that are already understaffed.

"If you're a vaccine hesitant individual, and no matter what won't be convinced, you can simply leave employment under a nursing home only mandate and go across the street to the hospital that may not have a mandate implemented on its own volition, or to a home health company or another health care provider,” said Zach Cattell, president of the Indiana Health Care Association and Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL).



82.8 percent of long term care residents are vaccinated in Indiana. But only 52.8 percent of staff in those same facilities are fully vaccinated.

Cattell issued a statement following the announcement Wednesday from President Joe Biden requiring nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a forthcoming regulation:

“IHCA/INCAL appreciates the Biden Administration’s continued efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates across the nation, both in the community and in long term care settings. The action announced by the Administration to mandate nursing facilities, alone, does not go far enough. COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings. Without an across-the-board mandate for all health care settings, the nursing facility only action will exacerbate already difficult workforce challenges.”