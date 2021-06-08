Police: Cicada causes traffic crash in Cincinnati

Police say one of the insects flew into an open car window and hit the driver, causing them to lose control.

CINCINNATI — Police in Cincinnati say a cicada is to blame in a crash Monday evening.

The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted photos of the crash, which happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a cicada flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face.

The impact caused the driver to drive off the road, striking a pole. According to WLWT, the driver suffered minor injuries, but the car is a total loss.

Trillions of Brood X cicadas are emerging from the ground across the Midwest and eastern United States after a 17-year hibernation.