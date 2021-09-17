Missing Korean War remains identified as Indiana soldier

Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt was 18 and in the U.S. Army when he was killed while fighting in North Korea.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday the remains from a Korean War soldier have been identified as an Indiana man.

Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt was 18 and in the U.S. Army when he was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for June 5, 2020.

DeWitt was a member of Medical Detachment, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950 when enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned over 55 boxes of remains of American military members who had died during the Korean War. Those remains were then transferred to the DPAA laboratory in Hawaii.

DPAA scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify DeWitt's remains. Other scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System mitochondrial DNA analysis.

DeWitt is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now that he has been identified, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

DeWitt will be buried in his hometown of Royal Center, Indiana, on an undetermined date. His family members should call the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.