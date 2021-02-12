Michigan to honor Oxford H.S. shooting victims at Big Ten Championship Game Saturday

The patch will feature four blue hearts in honor of the four students who were shot and killed by a classmate Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan Wolverines will honor four students who were shot and killed at a Michigan high school when they take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.

The team announced on social media Thursday they'll wear a patch honoring 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, both 17, who died when a classmate opened fire at Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon.

The patch will feature Oxford's yellow "Block O' with "TM 42" to honor Myre, a football player at the school, and four blue hearts to honor each of the four students who died. The Block O in the design is a tribute "to honor all victims, survivors and community members," the university said.

We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong pic.twitter.com/H7IoGtU7MI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021

Oxford, Michigan is about 60 miles north of the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting. Prosecutors are still considering possible charges against Crumbley's parents, whose actions, they say, "went far beyond negligence" for leaving the gun used in the shooting available for their son to access.