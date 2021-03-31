Minneapolis community leader hosting virtual listening circle to discuss impact of Derek Chauvin trial

It's an effort to take care of people in the community who are experiencing emotional pain or just concerned about how they are processing the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minneapolis community leaders hope to reach more young people during a community-wide listening circle on Zoom.

James Trice, founder of the Public Policy Project, has teamed up with the Environmental Justice Coordinating Council. The focus of the listening circle is to discuss the impact of the trial involving the murder of George Floyd.

"This is a conversation for us about us and facilitated by us," said Trice. "Our emotions are heightened during the trial of murderer and former police officer Derek Chauvin."

Trice chose to create a safe space for detoxification and emotional release. It's an effort to take care of people in the community who are experiencing emotional pain or just concerned about how they are processing the trial.

He has scheduled the listening circle on Zoom for Monday, April 5 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Central time.

Trice has strict rules for the participants, so the Zoom event is inclusive and productive. For example, the meeting will not be a space where participants will attack one another, no matter how uncomfortable the conversations grow. Another participant guideline is that organizers will not cater to white fragility or discomfort, everyone is asked to listen without judgment, love without condemnation, and question with purpose.

Monday's Zoom meeting will be the second event held since the Chauvin's trial for Floyd's death started in Minneapolis. Organizers also welcome people from communities around the country experiencing the same post-traumatic stress from Floyd's highly publicized death. Trice hopes to reach more young people for the listening circle.

To join the listening circle, click this link Monday evening. The Meeting ID is 311 875 5091 and the passcode is PPP-EJCC.