Which teams have been eliminated from the World Cup?

WASHINGTON — With the end of the group stage, only 16 nations remain in their quest to win the World Cup.

The World Cup has already provided some spectacular upsets with Germany, Mexico and Belgium among the teams eliminated before the knockout round.

Which teams are out of the World Cup?

Qatar (Group A)

(Group A) Ecuador (Group A)

(Group A) Iran (Group B)

(Group B) Wales (Group B)

(Group B) Mexico (Group C)

(Group C) Saudi Arabia (Group C)

(Group C) Denmark (Group D)

(Group D) Tunisia (Group D)

(Group D) Costa Rica (Group E)

(Group E) Germany (Group E)

(Group E) Canada (Group F)

(Group F) Belgium (Group F)

(Group F) Cameroon (Group G)

(Group G) Serbia (Group G)

(Group G) Uruguay (Group H)

(Group H) Ghana (Group H)

Game schedules are visibly more packed than previous tournaments, with the World Cup squeezing back-to-back games for seven days straight in order to complete the tournament in only 29 days. The last two tournaments in Brazil and Russia were both 32 days.

The knockout stage begins Saturday, the day after the group stage ended.

The first day without any soccer matches comes on Dec. 7 — the 17th day of competition.

World Cup round of 16 bracket

Netherlands (Group A) vs. United States (Group B runner up)

Argentina (Group C) vs. Australia (Group D runner up)

England (Group B) vs. Senegal (Group A runner up)

France (Group D) vs. Poland (Group C runner up)

Japan (Group E winner) vs. Croatia (Group F runner up)

Morocco (Group F winner) vs. Spain (Group E runner up)

Brazil (Group G winner) vs. South Korea (Group H runner up)