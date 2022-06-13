Severe weather causes flights to be canceled, delayed at Chicago O'Hare

Just before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 84 mph at the airport.

CHICAGO — Severe weather in and around Chicago on Monday forced Chicago O'Hare International Airport to delay and cancel many of its inbound flights.

Inbound flights to Chicago O'Hare were delayed an average of more than an hour and a half due to tornado warnings and strong winds, according to FlightAware. All inbound flights were being held at their origin until Monday at 9 p.m.

Chicago O'Hare had a total of 586 delayed flights and 96 canceled flights on Monday. It's unclear how many of those delays and cancellations were due to severe weather in the area.

Chicago O'Hare urged travelers to, "take caution, shelter-in-place in designated shelter areas and follow the instructions of public safety personnel."

Please take caution, shelter-in-place in designated shelter areas and follow the instructions of public safety personnel. https://t.co/4zDfarh7QG — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) June 13, 2022

Areas around the airport were given the all-clear not long after, but the NWS warned of strong winds heading through parts of Chicago and said that this "remains a dangerous situation!"

[7:02 PM 6/13] ALL CLEAR for DuPage county and areas around Chicago O'Hare.



Meanwhile. very strong winds >80 mph heading through La Grange Park, Brookfield, and Riverside, heading directly toward Summit and Lyons. This remains a dangerous situation! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2022

The severe weather had all the ingredients for a tornado and as a result, several tornado watches and warnings were issued throughout Chicago and surrounding areas.

Another round of strong storms moved east by around 10 p.m., with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for parts of northern and northeast Indiana.

Just before 10pm...Live Doppler 13 Radar shows another complex of severe storms moving across NE Indiana now - severe thunderstorm watch in yellow until midnight pic.twitter.com/Rj5ADHsx2M — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) June 14, 2022

Central Indiana was also hit with severe weather Monday, which affected flights at Indianapolis International Airport.