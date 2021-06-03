Which Senators voted for, against $15 minimum wage amendment?

The Senate on Friday voted down an amendment to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would have gradually raised the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 over five years.
Senators voted 58-42 to kill the top progressive priority. Seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats voted against that proposal, suggesting that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives vowing to continue the effort in coming months will face a difficult fight.
That vote began shortly after 11 a.m. EST and was not formally gaveled to a close until nearly 12 hours later as Senate work ground to a halt amid the unemployment benefit negotiations.
Had it passed, the annual salary for someone working a full-time job on the federal minimum wage would have gone from $15,080 to $31,200. Some states already pay more than $7.25 per hour for minimum wage.
Here is of a list which senators voted in favor of the minimum wage hike (Yea) and those who voted against (Nay), according to the Senate website.
Baldwin (D-WI), Yea
Barrasso (R-WY), Nay
Bennet (D-CO), Yea
Blackburn (R-TN), Nay
Blumenthal (D-CT), Yea
Blunt (R-MO), Nay
Booker (D-NJ), Yea
Boozman (R-AR), Nay
Braun (R-IN), Nay
Brown (D-OH), Yea
Burr (R-NC), Nay
Cantwell (D-WA), Yea
Capito (R-WV), Nay
Cardin (D-MD), Yea
Carper (D-DE), Nay
Casey (D-PA), Yea
Cassidy (R-LA), Nay
Collins (R-ME), Nay
Coons (D-DE), Nay
Cornyn (R-TX), Nay
Cortez Masto (D-NV), Yea
Cotton (R-AR), Nay
Cramer (R-ND), Nay
Crapo (R-ID), Nay
Cruz (R-TX), Nay
Daines (R-MT), Nay
Duckworth (D-IL), Yea
Durbin (D-IL), Yea
Ernst (R-IA), Nay
Feinstein (D-CA), Yea
Fischer (R-NE), Nay
Gillibrand (D-NY), Yea
Graham (R-SC), Nay
Grassley (R-IA), Nay
Hagerty (R-TN), Nay
Hassan (D-NH), Nay
Hawley (R-MO), Nay
Heinrich (D-NM), Yea
Hickenlooper (D-CO), Yea
Hirono (D-HI), Yea
Hoeven (R-ND), Nay
Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Nay
Inhofe (R-OK), Nay
Johnson (R-WI), Nay
Kaine (D-VA), Yea
Kelly (D-AZ), Yea
Kennedy (R-LA), Nay
King (I-ME), Nay
Klobuchar (D-MN), Yea
Lankford (R-OK), Nay
Leahy (D-VT), Yea
Lee (R-UT), Nay
Lujan (D-NM), Yea
Lummis (R-WY), Nay
Manchin (D-WV), Nay
Markey (D-MA), Yea
Marshall (R-KS), Nay
McConnell (R-KY), Nay
Menendez (D-NJ), Yea
Merkley (D-OR), Yea
Moran (R-KS), Nay
Murkowski (R-AK), Nay
Murphy (D-CT), Yea
Murray (D-WA), Yea
Ossoff (D-GA), Yea
Padilla (D-CA), Yea
Paul (R-KY), Nay
Peters (D-MI), Yea
Portman (R-OH), Nay
Reed (D-RI), Yea
Risch (R-ID), Nay
Romney (R-UT), Nay
Rosen (D-NV), Yea
Rounds (R-SD), Nay
Rubio (R-FL), Nay
Sanders (I-VT), Yea
Sasse (R-NE), Nay
Schatz (D-HI), Yea
Schumer (D-NY), Yea
Scott (R-FL), Nay
Scott (R-SC), Nay
Shaheen (D-NH), Nay
Shelby (R-AL), Nay
Sinema (D-AZ), Nay
Smith (D-MN), Yea
Stabenow (D-MI), Yea
Sullivan (R-AK), Nay
Tester (D-MT), Nay
Thune (R-SD), Nay
Tillis (R-NC), Nay
Toomey (R-PA), Nay
Tuberville (R-AL), Nay
Van Hollen (D-MD), Yea
Warner (D-VA), Yea
Warnock (D-GA), Yea
Warren (D-MA), Yea
Whitehouse (D-RI), Yea
Wicker (R-MS), Nay
Wyden (D-OR), Yea
Young (R-IN), Nay