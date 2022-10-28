Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at California home

Paul Pelosi, 82, was severely beaten and suffered blunt force injuries in the attack, two people with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked Friday morning by an assailant who broke into the couple's California home, according to the speaker's office.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesman, said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault, Hammill said.

Two people with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press that Paul Pelosi, 82, was severely beaten and suffered blunt force injuries in the attack.

Nancy Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her office said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. No information on the suspect or possible motive has been released.

Paul Pelosi largely remains on the West Coast and often stays out of the spotlight cast on his wife, who is the top Democrat in the House and third in line for the presidency.

He was arrested for a DUI earlier this year and was sentenced to five days in jail.

The attack on Pelosi is the latest in an escalating series of threats to political figures. A man was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in May and charged with attempted murder. The man said he was upset about the leaked draft of the court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

The assault comes just days before the 2022 midterms, when Republicans are expected to take control of the House Representatives and could take control of the Senate. Nancy Pelosi is a top figure trying to shore up Democratic chances of retaining both houses.