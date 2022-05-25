Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West.
Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
"It looks like Mr. DeBruycker has his work cut out for him today," the post said of the high school's principal, Raymond DeBruycker.
The Conrad students aren't the only tricksters to use the apparent law to get back at their principal.
Last year, two students in Three Forks, Montana rode their horses to school and left them with administrators.
Bozeman, Montana radio station KXLB tried to find the exact wording of the old law after the Three Forks prank, but came up empty. The station did find out that some rural Montana schools maintained stables into the 1960s.