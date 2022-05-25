Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

A state law in Montana allegedly says a principal must feed and tend to a student's horse during the day if they ride to school.

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West.

Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.

"It looks like Mr. DeBruycker has his work cut out for him today," the post said of the high school's principal, Raymond DeBruycker.

Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the... Posted by Conrad Public Schools on Monday, May 23, 2022

The Conrad students aren't the only tricksters to use the apparent law to get back at their principal.

Last year, two students in Three Forks, Montana rode their horses to school and left them with administrators.

Montana Law says admin must take care of horses of their students. We are following the law!! Great kids!!! #WEAREWOLVES Posted by Three Forks Public Schools on Friday, February 5, 2021