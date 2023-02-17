Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of singer Kellie Pickler, dies at 49

Jacobs was an award-winning country music producer who starred with his wife in a CMT docuseries.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music producer and songwriter Kyle Jacobs, who starred in a CMT documentary series with his wife Kellie Pickler, has died at 49 years old, police in Nashville told multiple news outlets.

Jacobs was found dead in an apparent suicide Friday afternoon at the couple's home in Nashville, police said. According to a police statement obtained by CNN and local news stations, Pickler and an assistant looked for Jacobs and called 911 when they couldn't open the door to a bedroom/office.

Jacobs co-wrote Garth Brooks' "More than a Memory," Tim McGraw's "Still," and other hits. According to Variety, he produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Lee Brice. One of those singles was "I Drive Your Truck," for which Jacobs won an Academy of Country Music Award in 2014.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," the official Twitter account for the ACM Awards wrote. "Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

Rolling Stone reports that Jacobs' work also won a CMA Award and was nominated for a Grammy.

Pickler is a country music singer and television host who first gained fame as a contestant on Season Five of "American Idol," finishing in sixth place. She and Jacobs starred in a docuseries with CMT, "I Love Kellie Pickler," which premiered in 2015.

Fans and fellow entertainers shared tributes to Jacobs and messages of support for Pickler on social media.

"My heart is broken for you @kelliepickler," wrote singer Paula Abdul. "I’m sending you comfort & strength during this unimaginable time. I love you & am here for you."